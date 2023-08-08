Director Siddique Ismail has sadly passed away after he was admitted to the ICU post suffering a heart attack. He was previously being treated for other illnesses in a hospital in Kochi, after which he had a heart attack. The death of the Malayalam director has left netizens heartbroken and shocked. Here's what they had to say about Siddique. Siddique Dies at 69 of Cardiac Arrest, Malayalam Director Was Known For Directing Blockbusters Like Godfather, In Harihar Nagar and Bodyguard.

Rest in Peace

Sending our deepest condolences to #Siddique Sir & the family members. May his soul rest in peace 🙏#RIPSiddiquepic.twitter.com/JRq98iJWeN — Bangalore Tamil Pasanga ™ (@BTP_Offl) August 8, 2023

Siddique and Salman Khan

#SalmanKhan's Bodyguard Director #Siddique is no more. 💔 May his soul Rest in peace. 😞🙏 pic.twitter.com/tXBkY5knG3 — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) August 8, 2023

A Versatile Director

RIP Director #Siddique 🥀 Director & Screenplay Writer Siddique is No More Due To Cardiac Arrest💔 He Worked in Malayalam - Tamil - Telugu & Even in Hindi Films✨#KingOfKotha Trailer & Other Movies Content Will Not Be Shared Tomorrow To Pay Respect!!#RIPSiddique 🥀✨ pic.twitter.com/kGZnYDWkhy — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) August 8, 2023

Excellent Comedy in Films

Popular Malayalam filmmaker #Siddique who changed the colour of commercial cinema with excellent comedy in Malayalam and Tamil cinema is no more. Who can forget his #Friends, #EngalAnna and #Kaavalan? pic.twitter.com/nKIC7otIjI — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 8, 2023

Humour and Family Emotions

Noted Malayalam director #Siddique (63) ( Ramjirao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Vietnam Colony, Hitler etc, etc) passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Siddique & Lal (actor) was a super hit duo and did 5 films together before they split. #Siddique on his own went to do… pic.twitter.com/Wr6yojtxyv — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 8, 2023

