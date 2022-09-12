Superstar Allu Arjun, who won an award in best actor category for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA 2022, was in an energetic mode at the show's afterparty. In a viral video online, we get to see the actor dancing to his superhit song "Oo Antava" and shouting 'Thaggedhe Le'. Allu looks cool as a cucumber in an all-black outfit with a chain in the clip. SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners: Puneeth Rajkumar, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde Win Big for Telugu and Kannada Cinema; Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda Get Special Awards - Check Full List of Winners at SIIMA 2022.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)