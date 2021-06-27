South actor Arun Vijay has finally confirmed that his film Sinam will hit the big screens soon. With this, he has also put to rest the rumours about the cop drama going the digital route. Helmed by GNR Kumaravelan, the actor mentioned that the release date of the flick will be announced soon.

Arun Vijay:

#Sinam is all set to meet its audience at a grand theatrical release!! 💥 With the pandemic situation easing down, #Sinam too will hit the theatres only🤞🏼.. Let's hope for a better and safer environment in the coming days..👍❤️ #SinamTheatricalRelease pic.twitter.com/Yx83LDTo3a — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) June 27, 2021

