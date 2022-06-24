Sita Ramam is the upcoming film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The makers have shared a poster of a letter signed by Lieutenant Ram (DQ) and confirmed that the teaser of Hanu Raghavapudi directorial will be unveiled on June 25. Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur’s Film To Arrive in Cinemas on August 5!

Sita Ramam Teaser Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)