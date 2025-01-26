Rasheed MH, widely recognised by his stage name Shafi, passed away on January 25 at the age of 56. The acclaimed Malayalam film director was best known for his expertise in helming comedy films. Shafi was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after suffering a stroke on January 16 and remained in critical condition for several days before his demise. Among his most notable works are One Man Show, Kalyanaraman, Thommanum Makkalum, Mayavi and Two Countries, which cemented his legacy in Malayalam cinema. Director Jayabharathi Dies: All You Need To Know About the ‘Kudisai’ Filmmaker and Tamil Alternate Cinema Pioneer.

Malayalam Director Shafi Dies at 56

Director #Shafi Passes Away 😔 Thank you for the timeless laughter and unforgettable moments you gifted us 🙏 Rest in Peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/dqQ9X5FkRM — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) January 25, 2025

