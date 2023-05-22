Tollywood music director Thotakura Somaraju better known as Raj of famous Raj-Koti breathed his last at his residence at Kukatpally in Hyderabad due to a heart attack. He was 68. As per reports, he had a fall in the bathroom and suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock. Superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note in Telugu. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies at 39; Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Allu Arjun and Others Condole the Demise of the Actor-Politician.

