Suriya and Sudha Kongara’s previous film Soorarai Potru received a tremendous response from the audience. Now the duo is back with another film. According to reports, Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan will star together in a multi-starrer film that will be helmed by director Sudha Kongara. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Mrunal Thakur Wishes Sita Ramam Co-star, Shares Heartfelt Note and Pics On Insta!.Check Out The Tweet Here:

#DulquerSalmaan joins the cast of #Suriya - #SudhaKongara's film... as of now it's CONFIRMED... Shoot begins December 👏 DQ's role was initially planned for #Karthi... pic.twitter.com/bOLewIlHAh — AB George (@AbGeorge_) July 28, 2023

