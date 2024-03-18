Suriya and Sudha Kongara have announced that Suriya 43 is Puranaanooru. However, the actor recently addressed fans via an official post, revealing that the film's production will face delays beyond the expected timeframe. While he hasn't provided a revised schedule, he assures supporters that the project remains a priority and will kick off soon, offering reassurance for its eventual release. Suriya 43: Dulquer Salmaan Roped In For Suriya and Sudha Kongara's Upcoming Flick- Reports.

Suriya Shares New Information About His Film Puranaanooru

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)