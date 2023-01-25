After Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial The Elephant Whisperers as well as RRR's "Naatu Naatu" made it to the Oscars 2023 by getting nominated in the Documentary Short Film and Best Original Song category, Suriya took to Twitter and congratulated the teams for making India proud. Check out the actor's reaction below. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.
Suriya on The Elephant Whisperers:
.#TheElephantWhisperers has our hearts! The emotions stay with you, long after you’ve watched the docu! Congratulations Kartiki Gonsalves & Team #OscarsNominations2023 @EarthSpectrum @guneetm @NetflixIndia @netflix
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 25, 2023
Suriya on "Naatu Naatu":
Hearty congratulations on the #OscarNominations2023 #RRR @ssrajamouli sir @mmkeeravaani sir @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @rahulsipligunj choreographer Prem Rakshit & energetic moves by my brothers @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan Best wishes for the win 💐
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 25, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)