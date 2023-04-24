Tapori Satya is no more. Reportedly, the Kannada actor and director passed away on Monday (April 24) while undergoing treatment for kidney failure at a private hospital. He was 43. He is survived by his mother, wife and three daughters. Sampath J Ram Dies by Suicide at 35; Kannada Actor Found Dead at His Bengaluru Home - Reports.

RIP Tapori Satya:

Actor and director Tapori Satya who has acted in over 30 films is no more. He was under medical treatment after suffering kidney failure. #RIP #Sandalwood #Kannadactors pic.twitter.com/DU22lR0o6p — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) April 24, 2023

