Thalapathy Vijay's fans have shown their love for him once again as he made a recent appearance in Kerala. In a newly surfaced online video, the actor-turned-politician was spotted arriving to meet a crowd of eager fans. Standing atop a vehicle, he addressed the crowd by waving his hands, greeting them with a namaste gesture, and blowing kisses. Afterwards, he took selfies with the gathered admirers who had come to see their beloved star. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement

Thalapathy Vijay Meets His Fans In Kerala

