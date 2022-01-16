Unni Mukundan starrer Meppadiyan released in theatres on January 14. The actor has shared a post on Instagram and confirmed that ‘Meppadiyan is a clean family movie’. He shared the screenshots of the film’s fake and original premise provided on Wikipedia. He thanked Jothish T for bringing forth this edit about the film.

Unni Mukundan On Meppadiyan

The Fake Plot Of Meppadiyan

