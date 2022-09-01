Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is on cloud nine as she met Thalapathy Vijay during her flight journey to Hyderabad. The actress shared the pictures of her fangirl moment on social media and they have taken internet by storm. She says, “haha my favoriteeeeeeee #Thalapathy @actorvijay right next to me..whaatteew day.” Kartik Aaryan’s Fanboy Moment With Shah Rukh Khan At Umang 2022 Is Just Heartwarming (Watch Video).

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Meets Thalapathy Vijay

Never had such a good flight to hyd...haha my favoriteeeeeeee #Thalapathy @actorvijay right next to me..whaatteew day...thank u @Jagadishbliss heheheh....so much fun...ludo..laughter..chit chat..perfect flight..perfect day.. pic.twitter.com/dX9cDLdtw1 — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) August 31, 2022

