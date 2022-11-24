Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Varisu finds itself in trouble with Animal Board, after the latter received a complaint. Allegedly, the makers had used performing animals - in this case, elephants - without gaining permission of Animal Welfare Board of India, for which the board has demanded explanation from the Varisu team. Varisu First Single Ranjithame: Thalapathy Vijay Grooves to Thaman S' Peppy Beats and We Can't Wait to See More!

View the Complaint Below:

#Varisu: Animal Welfare Board asks for explanations for using of performing animals without the pre-shoot permission. pic.twitter.com/WZ1u1ZWSFn — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 24, 2022

