Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu's first song "Ranjithame's" promo is here! The track is composed by Thaman S and sees the superstar dancing to its peppy beats. Indeed, we are impressed by Vijay's dancing skills. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is a family entertainer with commercial elements. Varisu: First Single Promo From Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Be Out Today! (View Poster).

Watch "Ranjithame" Song:

