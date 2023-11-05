Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception was a glamorous affair, with the couple radiating elegance and togetherness. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, the newlyweds were seen hand in hand, strolling with grace. Lavanya donned a stunning golden saree, while Varun complemented her style in a matching golden and black jacket paired with black attire. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Others Can’t Contain Their Happiness As They Pose With VarunLav.

Watch Video of Varun and Lavanya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)