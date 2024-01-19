Varun Tej celebrates his 34th birthday today, and the Tollywood heartthrob is receiving an outpouring of heartfelt wishes from fans worldwide. Beyond friends, colleagues and admirers, the actor’s wife, Lavanya Tripathi, has also expressed her affection with a sweet note for her husband. Accompanied by a few pictures from their travel adventures, Lavanya wished her spouse, saying, “Happy birthday love @varunkonidela7 you’re one-of-a-kind and the most incredible person I’ve ever met. Your ability to love and care for others is truly inspiring! Keep shining.” Allu Arjun Showers Birthday Love on His ‘Sweetest Cousin’ Varun Tej, Pushpa 2 Actor Drops Their Unseen Stylish Pic (See Post).

Lavanya Tripathi’s Birthday Post For Varun Tej

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya tripathi konidela (@itsmelavanya)

