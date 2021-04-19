Tollywood star Vijay Devarakonda confirmed his next with acclaimed director Sukumar last year and fans were excited about this collaboration. After few updates on the much-awaited project, rumours were doing rounds that Sukumar and Arjun Reddy actor's untitled film is shelved and to refute these baseless rumours, the makers release an official statement that says the project is on.

Check Out Falcon Creations' Official Tweet Below:

Team Falcon urges everyone not to believe in misinformation and strongly condemns rumours. Director @aryasukku and Rowdy Star @TheDeverakonda combination is very much 🔛#Sukumar - #VijayDeverakonda film is only going to 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑@Falconllptweets pic.twitter.com/u33CeImAMc — FalconcreationsLLP (@Falconllptweets) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)