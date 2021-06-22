Superstar Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming actioner Liger which stars Ananya Panday opposite him was rumored to have received a Rs 200 crore offer for its digital release. However, the actor himself took to Twitter and debunked the viral news. Vijay reshared a tweet that mentioned the speculation and added that in theatres Liger will earn more than Rs 200 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda:

Too little. I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)