Vijay Deverakonda was addressing the crowd present at the success meet of his brother Anand Deverakonda’s newly released film Baby. As Vijay was speaking, a fan of the actor was seen running to the stage to touch his feet. The Kushi actor is seen moving away swiftly and in the meantime the security team stops the fan from approaching near the actor. This video has gone viral across social media platforms. Baby Movie Review: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin’s Romantic Drama Impresses Critics.

Vijay Deverakonda At Baby Success Meet

