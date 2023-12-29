Vijayakanth breathed his last on December 28. The legendary actor-turned-politician died at the age of 71. The mortal remains of the ‘Captain’ have been brought to Chennai’s Island Ground for public homage. Supporters have gathered in large numbers to pay tribute to the late actor-politician. Check out the video below: Vijayakanth Funeral Update: Actor–Politician’s Mortal Remains Brought to Island Ground for Public Homage (Watch Video).

Supporters Pay Last Respects To Vijayakanth

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Supporters gathered to pay tribute to DMDK chief and Actor Captain Vijayakanth at Island ground, Anna Salai. DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth passed away at a hospital in Chennai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GUvCTBKD6F — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

