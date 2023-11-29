Vijayakanth's health has experienced a mild deterioration over the past 24 hours, leading to the decision for further treatment at MIOT Hospital in Chennai. Despite the concerning development, Vijayakanth's wife, Mrs. Premalatha Vijayakanth, has reassured fans in a video update, stating that he is in recovery mode and currently in stable condition. She conveyed gratitude for the concern and support from well-wishers, expressing confidence that Vijayakanth will soon return to full health. Vijayakanth Health Update: Former Actor and DMDK General Secretary Hospitalised, Supported With Artificial Ventilation.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)