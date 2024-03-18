Actor Thalapathy Vijay's immense popularity was on full display once again at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Videos circulating online show throngs of fans flooding the airport terminal, eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The crowd's excitement is palpable as they erupt in cheers, chanting Vijay's name with anticipation. Airport security has also been significantly bolstered to manage the large gathering. Thalapathy Vijay Makes FIRST Public Appearance After Forming His Political Party, Greets Fans With Folded Hands (Watch Video).

Fans of Vijay At Airport

Not the FDFS CROWD at the theatre. But crowds at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to welcome #ThalapathyVijay💥#TheGreatestOfAllTime #VIJAYStormHitsKeralapic.twitter.com/U1Ci5Y260m — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) March 18, 2024

Security Beefed Up At Airport

BIG NEWS 🚨 Malayalam actor Dileep is spotted at the airport. But a huge number of Kerala fans are waiting for #ThalapathyVijay's arrival only! 🔥@actorvijay #VIJAYStormHitsKerala #TheGreatestOfAllTime pic.twitter.com/AcpSJmHmhL — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) March 18, 2024

