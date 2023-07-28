Voice of Sathyanathan is a Malayalam film featuring Dileep and Joju George. This film marks Dileep's return to the big screen after a long break. Directed by Raffi, this movie has all the ingredients needed for a perfect family entertainer. The slapstick humour and comic mannerisms are all over a perfect family entertainer. The narrative and dialogue of this film remind you that people still root for that kind of comedy. The script of this film will keep you engaged till the end. Let's see what the netizens think about this film. Voice Of Sathyanathan: Dileep And Joju George Are All Smiles In This First Look Poster!.

Indeed:

True That...

#VoiceOfSathyanathan : A decent one from Dileep-Rafi Combo | A serious subject depicted in a humorous way | Most of the comedies worked well | Dileep and Joju ❤️| Perfo of others were good | Emotional scenes in 2nd half went well |Climax was disappointing | Never look for logic!! pic.twitter.com/105mgjH401 — Akash J (@akashjoseph565) July 28, 2023

Positive Review From The Audience

#VoiceOfSathyanathan Good Film ❤️👏 Okayish First Half &Good Second Half ❤️ ENTERTAINER DILEEP ETTAN IS BACK ❤️🔥 Music Department... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8u8tovBTeZ — 🇨 🇭 🇪 🇰 🇺 🇹 🇭 🇦 🇳❌ (@am_chekuthan___) July 28, 2023

This one is Good

#VoiceOfSathyanathan One word Review : Superb A Neat Entertainer from 'JanaPriya Nayakan' #Dilieep - #Raffi Team. Dialogues & some comedy scenes 😂 works well👌🏻. #Joju & Siddique Scored with a Clapping Perf 👏🏻. OVERALL A FAMILY ENTERTAINER . Go FOR IT 'HE IS BACK' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K8OgOn7XTg — Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) July 28, 2023

He's Back!!!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)