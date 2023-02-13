Narendra Modi met Rishab Shetty and Yash in Bengaluru and got together for a photo. The Prime Minister was there to inaugurate the 14th edition of the Aero India 2023 show.

Yash Meets Narendra Modi

Rishab Shetty With Narendra Modi

