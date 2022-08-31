On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared that the teaser of her upcoming film will be dropped on September 9 at 5:49pm. To share this announcement, she posted the teaser’s poster in which one can see her character amid the crowd, dressed in casual avatar and all bruised. Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Next Film Likely to Get Postponed.

Yashoda Teaser Update

