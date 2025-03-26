Comedian Kunal Kamra has accused music label T-Series of issuing a copyright strike on his latest stand-up video, uploaded on March 23, which allegedly contains ‘derogatory remarks’ about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra defended his video, claiming it falls under fair use, and criticized T-Series for acting as a “stooge.” In a post on X, Kamra stated, “Parody & satire come under fair use. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental.” He warned that removing his video could set a dangerous precedent for content creators. The video, featuring songs from Dil Toh Pagal Hai and others, also triggered protests. Outraged Shiv Sena workers vandalized The Habitat studio in Mumbai, where it was shot. Kamra called out monopolies, urging people to watch or download the special before its potential takedown. Police are investigating the vandalism, while the copyright strike has reignited debates on free speech and artistic freedom. ‘Saree Wali Didi’: Kunal Kamra Drops New Parody Song, Mocks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Amid Eknath Shinde Joke Row (Watch Video).

Kunal Kamra Accuses T-Series of Copyright Strike Over Satirical Video on Eknath Shinde

Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire comes under fair use Legally. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators please take a note of it. Having said… pic.twitter.com/Q8HXl1UhMy — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 26, 2025

