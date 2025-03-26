Despite facing legal trouble over his “traitor” remark against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, comedian Kunal Kamra has released a new parody song taking jabs at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP government. The song, a parody of Hawa Hawai from Mr India, criticises the Centre’s handling of public funds, traffic woes, and collapsing infrastructure. Titled “Aapka tax ka paisa ho raha hai hawa hawai,” the lyrics accuse the BJP of dictatorship and claim the middle class is overburdened with taxes. The song mocks Sitharaman with lines like "Logon ki lootne kamaai, sari waali didi aayi, salary churaane yeh hai aayi, middle class dabaane yeh hai aayi, popcorn khilaane yeh hai aayi, kehte hai isko Nirmala tai.” Kamra released the video as Mumbai police issued him a second summons in the defamation case. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Saamana Cites PM Narendra Modi’s Take on Criticism To Question Vandalism by Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Supporters.

Kunal Kamra Mocks Nirmala Sitharaman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)