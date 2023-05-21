Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta died in a road accident near Ghosh Para (Panihati), West Bengal. The Gouri Elo serial actress was returning from shooting when the bike accident took place. According to reports, she was wearing helmet when a passing lorry ran over her. Ananya Chatterjee Dies; Bengali Actress Was Popular for Her Role in Parvarti Sangbad Poonada Dootara Saath.

