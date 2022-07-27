Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 19, is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Now, the makers of the movie today released the first look of the thriller and also added that the trailer of Dobaaraa will release on the same day. Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu’s Film by Anurag Kashyap To Open at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.
Dobaaraa First Look:
TAAPSEE: 'DOBAARAA' FIRST LOOK, TRAILER TODAY... #DoBaaraa - which reunites #TaapseePannu and director #AnuragKashyap - unveils #FirstLook poster... Costars #PavailGulati... Produced by #ShobhaKapoor, #EktaaKapoor, #SunirKheterpal and #GauravBose... 19 Aug 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/7eZAs3nCTv
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)