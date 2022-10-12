Taylor Swift is going to be on a massive stadium tour n the summer of 2023 after the release of her upcoming album. Sources suggest that the Blank Space hitmaker will soon be on the road touring multiple cities and tickets for it will go on sale in November next month. Arijit Singh Beats Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and BTS to Grab Seventh Spot on Spotify’s Most Followed Artist List!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Taylor Swift's long-awaited stadium tour is going on sale in November, according to @HITSDD. pic.twitter.com/HOffdrzJ59 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)