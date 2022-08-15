Najma Sayyed, mother of actor Sharib Hashmi and wife of noted journalist late Z A Johar, passed away on August 12, 2022 in Mumbai. She was 79 years old and was admitted to hospital for the treatment of old age related ailments. She expired due to multiple organ failure. Her last rites were performed on same day. She has left behind four sons and two daughters. The Great Indian Murder Season 1 Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale of Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi's Disney+ Hotstar Series and How It Will Play Into Season 2.

Take a look at is post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharib Hashmi (@mrfilmistaani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)