Nilu Kohli has worked in Hindi films and television serials. The actress’ husband Harminder Singh Kohli passed away on March 24 after slipping inside the bathroom. The house help, who was the only one present at home at the time of incident, went to check after he didn’t return. He was found lying on the floor of the bathroom. About the funeral, the couple’s daughter Sahiba told ETimes TV, “The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him.” Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan and Other B-Town Celebs Attend Last Rites of the Director.

Nilu Kohli’s Husband Dies

