Andor continues to surpass expectations as episode six provides for a tense heist that's packed with some crazy twits and some of the best visuals in the entire Star Wars saga. With fans raving about the recent outing, they are particularly in awe at the VFX seen in the particular episode with it being quite the vibrant affair. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Andor Review: Diego Luna’s 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series Revels In Providing Refreshing and Intimate Take on the Star Wars Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Stunning!

this episode was absolutely stunning.

Needs to Be Seen On the Big Screen!

a screenshot doesn't do it justice but this is now genuinely one of my favorite shots in all of star wars

Every Star Wars Fan Right Now!

Best Disney+ Show!

This whole scene was phenomenal Best Disney+ show easily #Andor

Peak Star Wars!

Intense!

Holy crap! Andor episode 6 is the best and most intense yet. I was literally on the edge of my seat from start to finish. Even though some things were expected, this episode manages to deliver some massive twists & turns. Cannot wait to see where #Andor goes from here!

