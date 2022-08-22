Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most watched shows on television today. The serial showcased Anuj meeting with a terrible accident and this will change Anupamaa’s fate forever! As Anupamaa finds out she, along with Toshu, Bapuji, Samar and GK will go on a hunt to find Anuj but will fail. Following this drama, Anuj will be shown bedridden. Anupamaa: Mumbai Police Uses Vanraj and Anu’s Still From the Serial to Spread Road Safety Awareness!

Well, the episodes will get only more interesting now on. As shown, Vanraj wanted to meet Anuj and apologize to him. During Janmashthami celebrations, Barkha created a huge scene as she spotted Vanraj getting closer to Anuj and blamed him and Anupamaa for cheating on Anuj and trying to gain control over his property. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Vanraj To Be Held Responsible for Attempting To Murder Anuj!

It will now be seen that Anupamaa will take a strong stand during Anuj’s birthday. Anupamaa will want to have a peaceful day on his birthday but Barkha will yet again put up a drama wherein she will slap legal papers on Anupamaa! It will be interesting to see how Anupamaa gives a befitting reply to Barkha. Keep reading LatestLY for more scoops on your favourite television shows.

