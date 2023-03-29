Ex Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover took to social media today (March 29) and announced the death of his father, Ashok Grover. Reportedly, the businessman's dad passed away at the age of 69. "Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven," wrote Ashneer on Instagram while mourning his fathers demise. Anupam Mittal Hospitalised; Shark Tank India Judge Shares Video With Bandaged Shoulder and Arm Sling - WATCH.

Ashneer Grover's Father Dies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)