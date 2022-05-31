Season three of Barry so far has been meeting every expectations that fans had, but this recent episode just takes it a step further. A particular scene from episode six of the season has been receiving quite the chatter online. Many are raving about the car chase that took place in the episode, with many praising Hader's directing and calling it an all-time great. Barry Season 3 Premiere Review: Bill Hader's Crime Drama Returns to Spectacular Reactions From Fans!

HOLY SHIT! S3 E6 of #Barry I can't believe how good this show is! Not only one of the funniest but also one of the most happening episode of the szn! The chase sequence was probably the most unique thing I've ever seen & the way it was shot, very GTA-esque! Bill Hader is the man! pic.twitter.com/Ww82Rh87NG — प्रेम (@incognito_prem) May 30, 2022

I want to know everything about how they filmed the chase scene in tonight’s Barry. — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 30, 2022

Barry unironically has one of the best chase scenes ever pic.twitter.com/SSRcSPsTNC — 『Dark』 (@ShouyouGOAT) May 30, 2022

Last night’s #Barry has one the best directed chase scenes I’ve ever seen. Can’t convince me that Bill Hader isn’t one of the best directors out there right now — David (@Dorozzco) May 30, 2022

Bill Hader just casually directed an all-time great chase scene on BARRY — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) May 30, 2022

