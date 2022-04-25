After a two year long wait, Bill Hader's Barry finally returns with its season three premiere. Fans have been long clamouring for the show to be back and it looks like the season premiere will live up to the hype of the fans. Barry's season three premiere has been described as gripping by many. Even acclaimed director Guillermo Del Toro took online to share his excitement for the show. You can check out some of the reactions below. Barry Season 3 Trailer Out! Bill Hader’s Crime Drama Series Returns to HBO Max On April 24 (Watch Video).

That's All the Praise Barry Needs...

BARRY - first episode: 10/10 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 25, 2022

Didn't Miss a Beat!

A fantastic first episode for the return of Barry on HBO. Bill Hader didn’t miss a beat. #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/iIY5pZBBQK — Scott Edwards Jr. (@ScottEdwardsJr) April 25, 2022

A Slam Dunk!

Barry off to a slam dunk premiere! I’m so excited for the rest of Season 3! #barry #hbo #television pic.twitter.com/k8grXpRwt8 — Josh Blumenkranz (@JoshBlumenkranz) April 25, 2022

The Last Scene Was Tense!

THAT LAST SCENE HAD ME IN TANGLES like #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/utMlLSnE4Z — Emily (@MrsWilliamHader) April 25, 2022

Terrifying!

this was actually terrifying we have no idea where this is going #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/gmVTBHd45Z — Shae | BARRY S3 TODAY! (@escapinglocals) April 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)