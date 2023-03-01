Political analyst and activist, Tehseen Poonawalla today announced the arrival of his first child. The Bigg Boss 13 star shared photos of his wife Monicka Vadera from the hospital, and revealed it's a baby boy, Zurvan for the couple. Tehseen and Monicka had announced their pregnancy last December. Bigg Boss 13's Tehseen Poonawalla and Wife Monicka Vadera Are Expecting Their First Child! (View Pics).

Tehseen Poonawalla Blessed With Baby Boy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenpoonawalla)

