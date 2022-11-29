Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are no more in love? Well, as per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see the Golden Boys aka Sunny and Bunty, tagging Shalin Bhanot as female pleaser, which fumes the actor. After hearing this, Bhanot goes straight away to Datta and explains how he's in not in love with her and its merely friendship from his side. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam Get Into a Verbal Spat Over 'Roti' (Watch Video).

Shalin Bhanot Argues With Tina Datta:

