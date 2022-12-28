Bigg Boss 16 contestants Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam have not moved on from their big fight that resulted in hot water spilling all over the kitchen. The altercation heats up with Archana commanding Vikkas to not bark like a dog. Vikkas retorts that she should say the same thing to her father. That's when Archana warns him to not make the fight about her father.

Vikkas reminds her that if she wasn't a woman, he would have taught her a lesson. Not the one to be silenced by provocation, Archana threatens that she tosses people like him to the ground and an unafraid Vikkas challenges her to bring it on. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala Get Into a Massive Fight; the Actress-Politician Throws Hot Water at Him! (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

