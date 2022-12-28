Bigg Boss 16 on Colors will soon witness Sajid Khan striking an interesting conversation with the housemates. In a recent glimpse shared by the channel, Sajid is seen asking Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia whether they like hairy chested men or clean shaved. He later asks Archana Gautam who gives a classic reply which is sure to leave the audience giggling. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan and Archana Gautam Fight over Household Chores.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)