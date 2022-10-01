The interiors of Bigg Boss 16 are out and it's super lavish. Designed by Omung Kumar and his wife Vanitha, the BB 16 house this year is circus-themed. Right from the garden area, kitchen, bedroom to the confession room, it's a colourful abode for this season's contestants. Have a look at the pics below. Bigg Boss 16 House First Glimpse Out! It's a Circus-Themed Abode for the Contestants This Year (Watch Video).

Kitchen and Living Room:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omung Kumar B (@omungkumar)

The Garden Area:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omung Kumar B (@omungkumar)

Scroll to See the Bedroom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omung Kumar B (@omungkumar)

Confession Room:

The confession room of the Bigg Boss 16 house #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/spv23PHN2x — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 1, 2022

