Social media sensation Kili Paul entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest and the Tanzanian personality took a fun pushups competition with contestant Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh and Sreejita De’s Ugly Fight Makes Salman Khan Furious in This Shukravaar Ka Vaar Promo (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)