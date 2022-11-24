Bigg Boss 16 will witness yet another fight and this time it will be between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta. It is the beginning of the captaincy task and Sajid Khan is trying to make peace between Nimrit and Tina. Nimrit tells Tina that she has to trust her that she will be fair as a captain. On the other hand, Tina says that she wants to be the captain as she has not been one and there is no other motive. Colors shared a glimpse of the same on their social media handle. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Becomes Sanchalak of the Captaincy Task; Stampede Between Contestants Wrecks the House! (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)