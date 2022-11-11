Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam’s big fight in Bigg Boss 16 has become the talk of the town. Archana engaged in a physical brawl with Shiv leading to her being evicted from the show. While there are many who are requesting the makers to bring Archana back in the house, there are a few celebrities who are Bigg Boss fans and they have given their take on the fight. Bigg Boss 16: Slow Mo Video of Archana Gautam Choking Shiv Thakare's Neck is Going Viral; Fans Are Sure She's at Fault – WATCH.

Take a look:

Rannvijay Singha stands by Shiv

Gauahar Khan thinks that Archana was provoked

Holding someone’s neck is bad ! Very bad ! N punishable ! But can I pls Ask jaati , sampraday , sect , ke baare mein bolna galat hai , toh kisi national party ke respected leader ke naam ko baar baar uchaalna galat nahi hai ????? Didi didi kaun hai ??? #provoked — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 10, 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee compliments Archana and says that it was a conspiracy to get her out of the game

Played well #ArchanaGuatam. You were strong. So that they had to provoke & conspire to get you out of the house. Also keeping the ego aside you begged to stay inside the house won my heart.God bless you & keep shining ❤️ @BiggBoss #BB16 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 10, 2022

Rahul Vaidya feels that Shiv is not wrong

Shiv is not wrong ! If he has gotten your provoking point he will provoke you! That’s the game. But why were Nimrit & Shalin becoming Saste Waqeels ??!! Aree bhai jisko kharoncha hai wo kuch nahi bol raha aap kyun itna cheek rahe ho ?? — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)