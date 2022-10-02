Tina Datta has marked her entry in Bigg Boss 16 and looks like she is ready to raise her oomph in the house. Her rivalry with Sreejita Dey is well known from the show Uttaran. The two have entered together and it seems like there will be plenty of cat fights in the house. Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Contestant Shalin Bhanot Wishes to Host BB and Salman Khan Feels Relieved (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Here is a promo of Sreejita:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)