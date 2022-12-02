Bigg Boss 16 tonight (Dec 2) will witness aam janta in attendance, as they'll be seen grilling Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Now, as per a new promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see a set of viewers asking Shalin about why he is always behind Tina? Not only this, even Tina gets questioned for using Shalin for her own benefit. Amidst this chaos, when Tina says she'll keep a distance from Shalin as she needs no drama, Salman Khan chips in and challenges her to do so. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Have a Major Showdown Amid a Special Task! (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

