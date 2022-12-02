Bigg Boss 16 witnesses changing dynamics between contestants every passing episode. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s relationship has kept changing constantly with disappointments, compromises and love for each other. Now, there will be a task where Ankit will be seen saying that Priyanka doesn’t talk about anything else but the game and this will lead to a massive fight between the two. Colors shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. Bigg Boss 16: Namish Taneja Approached to Enter Salman Khan's Reality Show As Wild Card – Reports.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)