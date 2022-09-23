Are you ready for a new season of Bigg Boss? As the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is all set to air on Colors TV on October 1 at 9.30 PM IST. The first day first show of BB 16 will see new contestants entering the house. Also, as per the latest promo, we see Salman hinting at a new twist this season. Bigg Boss 16 Promo Out! Salman Khan Promises This Time 'Bigg Boss' Would Be Playing The Game (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

